Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Keep Your Stitching Straight With the Best Quilt Frames for Hand Quilting

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYLR2_0bKMD0M400

Hand quilting can prove difficult without the help of a hoop or a frame. Serving as an extra pair of hands, quilt frames and hoops are structures that hold all three components of a quilt—the batting, top, and backing—and keep each piece taut while you work so you can achieve straight lines, even stitches, and pucker-free patterns. Models are available in a variety of sizes and styles, ranging from handheld designs you keep on your lap to free-standing frames that rest on the floor. Browse our selection of the best quilt frames below.

More from ARTnews.com

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

1. Frank A. Edmunds American Legacy Full Size Quilt Frame

Our favorite frame for most projects is this study hardwood model designed with traditional Colonial quilting frames in mind. With four legs anchored by cross-form bases, it provides a stable support for relatively large and heavy projects. Its height can be adjusted to suit your favorite quilting chair and its width can extend from 45 to 90 inches; it also features solid rods to keep your fabrics steady and taut as you work. Its detachable components make for easy disassembly and storage. Our only gripe is that the initial setup of parts is a little complicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDv2v_0bKMD0M400

Buy: Frank A. Edmunds American Legacy Full Size Quilt Frame

2. Dritz Quilter’s Floor Frame

Full-size floor frames can be expensive. If you’re eager to save some money, consider this PVC pipe frame. Sure, it’s not as attractive as a wooden frame, but it will serve you just as well. This frame measures 28 by 39 inches, which is big enough to accommodate two people at once, and it stands 31.5 inches high. Since it’s made of plastic, it’s also incredibly light and can be quickly assembled and disassembled without tools; the pipes simply snap together. Still, it can support pieces as big as a king-size quilt, and the weight of your fabric effectively helps prevent the light frame from wobbling. As an added bonus, you can adjust the work surface to tilt to any of four angles to suit your quilting position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKg16_0bKMD0M400

Buy: Dritz Quilter’s Floor Frame

3. Frank Edmunds Hoop and Floor Stand

Made of hardwood, this frame measures 31 inches in diameter and stands at a comfortable height to use while sitting. The device does well in holding work tight and wrinkle free, and the base stays steady as you sew. The hoop easily swivels so you can reach different parts of your quilt, and it can be removed from the stand for convenient storage. While it’s too small and light to support full-size quilts, you can create baby blankets, decorative pieces, even one of those quilt coats that are currently all the rage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAlzd_0bKMD0M400

Buy: Frank Edmunds Hoop and Floor Stand

4. Dritz Quilt-N-Go Lap Frame

Lightweight and portable, this 14-by-14-inch PVC frame is ideal for lap quilting or quilt-as-you go projects. Like Dritz’s full-size PVC frame highlighted above, it snaps together without tools, and the rods hold the fabric in place as you assemble and piece together individual blocks. Its size makes it a great choice for student quilters who commute to classrooms or workshops and prefer to focus on one section at a time, but we’d also recommend this for more advanced quilters seeking a smaller frame. It’s also available at a fraction of the price of other options on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gPWK_0bKMD0M400

Buy: Dritz Quilt-N-Go Lap Frame

5. Grace Frame Start-Right Hand Quilting Frame

The biggest model on our list, this floor frame can extend out to 99 inches. You can use two other lengths: 67 inches and 35 inches, and you can adjust its angle by turning a side knob and tilting the frame to one of four positions. It measures 30 inches at its tallest point. Its three-rail system handles your fabrics and maintains tension without the need to baste: Each layer gets rolled onto its own rail before they all come together. The Baltic birch wood is handsome and lightweight, yet strong to support heavier pieces. Note that it comes unfinished, so if you prefer a layer of protection, you’ll have to add it yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBBcX_0bKMD0M400

Buy: Grace Frame Start-Right Hand Quilting Frame

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilting#Quilts#Stitches#Handheld#Artnews Com#Social Mores Brought#Colonial#Floor Stand 4#Dritz Quilt N Go#Baltic#Grace Frame Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Behind Viral VideosApartment Therapy

This TikTok Trend Is Going Strong and Will Add a Colorful, Homespun Touch to Your Living Room and Beyond

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Some say boredom sparks creativity, and they’re not wrong. Spending the majority of the past year-and-a-half at home caused some to take to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, looking for inspiration that they weren’t getting through travel or being out in the world. Interestingly enough, that use of technology sent people back in time: baking bread, knitting scarves, puzzle assembling, and partaking in other low-fi activities. When it comes to home design, however, one old-school trend emerged on TikTok that’s still going strong: rug making.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blah Bonus Room Becomes a Teen Dream Hangout Complete With a Candy Drawer and Putting Green

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The sky’s the limit for bonus rooms, if you’re lucky enough to have one. Decorating them often calls for an extra dose of creativity, and sometimes that means calling in some reinforcements, namely a pro designer. That’s exactly why homeowner Ellen McCue teamed up with Fiona Leonard of Fiona Leonard Interiors on this lounge-like hangout for her two teen sons.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

8 best shoe racks to keep your hallway neat and tidy

Shoe racks are one of those things you don’t know you need until you’ve experienced the satisfaction of lining up all your pairs in a pleasing, orderly queue.While the best shoe racks are practical items, they don’t have to come at the expense of style. There are plenty of contemporary designs on the market at the moment that can help add a little touch of interior magic to an unloved corner of your home, while also keeping things neat and tidy.When looking for the best shoe rack for you, there are a few things to consider. The first, of course,...
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Top 10 Tips For Decorating Your Walls Like a Design Pro

It's a feeling almost all interior decorators will encounter at one point or another: you're staring at a blank wall, and you think, "What's next?" After all, what is more creatively inspiring (and simultaneously intimidating) than a whole expanse of blank space? If you're staring at the empty walls in your living space and wondering what to do to turn them into gorgeous expressions of your personality and style, you've come to the right place!
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Make a Colorful Mosaic Rainbow Craft from a Paper Plate

Today we are making a paper mosaic rainbow from a paper plate. It is a really fun rainbow craft for kids of all ages including younger kids if you just do a little prep work. Rainbow crafts are one of my favorite things to make. I love rainbows and with the colors being so bright and pretty, it’s hard not to smile when you see them!
Interior DesignHGTV

Make This Modern-Meets-Crafty Yarn Art to Liven Up Your Walls

Yarn art rings are a simple, fun way to give your home a handmade touch while ushering in colorful texture and modern design. They’re quick, easy and inexpensive to make, and can even be altered to fit certain holiday color schemes for a more seasonal approach. Follow along to see exactly how to make your own.
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy DIY Laurel Leaf Crown Craft for Olympic Craft Fun

This laurel leaf crown craft is perfect for kids of all ages and easy to make at home or in the classroom. We love the Summer Olympics! And at our house we have been talking about the history of the olympic games. This DIY Laurel Leaf Crown is one of our favorite olympics crafts for kids.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Wicker Baskets Under $30 That’ll Keep Your Clutter Under Control

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s face it: Even the tidiest among us can sometimes accumulate messes that become overwhelming. The worst case scenario is when your counter, nightstand, or bathroom shelves become consumed with “stuff” that’s simply too small or miscellaneous to put in any particular place. Bobby pins, chargers, paperwork… that type of stuff. That’s where wicker baskets (my all time favorite organizing solution) come into play. Wicker baskets not only keep messes out of sight, but they’re also the perfect home for random items when you just don’t know where else to put them.
Interior DesignPopSugar

I'm a Minimalist Through and Through, and These Are My Favorite Home Decor Pieces

A true minimalist knows that less is always more. That's why sometimes decorating and finding the perfect pieces can be hard, I know from experience. I truly love clean, sleek, and modern spaces with as little clutter as possible. I've spend endless hours searching online for the best picks the internet has to offer, so if you're into the same and want simple, yet chic home accents, then I'm here to help you shop.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

These DIY Kits Let You Create Your Own Pottery At Home

If you’re on the hunt for a creative, relaxing hobby that lets you use your hands and create something from scratch — something you can actually display in your home, that is —consider pottery. One startup brand is making at-home pottery affordable, accessible, and enjoyable to potters of all skill...
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Art Easels

A stable surface is the foundation of great pieces of art. What better way to prop up your canvas than by using an art easel? Easels have been used by artists throughout the ages. They’re great because they hold your canvas at the perfect height and angle. When using an easel, you won’t have to worry about hunching over a desk while you draw or paint. Easels are also great for when you’re drawing from life or for when you’re using paint dripping techniques. They do, however, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and it can be difficult to know which option is best for you. Don’t worry, though: we’ve put together a list of our favorite options to help you out. Just keep reading to find the perfect art easel for you.
Home & GardenBHG

The Best Custom Blinds to Elevate Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's something truly special about custom finishes—just as a suit perfectly tailored to your body always looks better than one pulled off the rack—so why dress your home with anything less? Windows are often the focal point of a room, and blinds shouldn't detract from them. Custom blinds give you the opportunity to ensure a seamless fit while choosing colors, materials, and every other detail down to the amount of light that shines through.
Hobbiessliceofpiquilts.com

Destination: Quilt Along - Block 4

It's already the fourth week of the Destination: Quilt Along! (It's also the end of segment 1! That means you have an extra week to catch up and a chance to win prizes! If you're sewing along, be sure to read the Segment 1 post too!) This week's block is the Turtle Beach block!
Amazondiys.com

Best Welding Gloves to Keep Your Hands Safe

Welding means working with temperatures that are so high that you can basically melt steel, so it goes without saying that welding itself can be a very serious fire hazard. Sure enough, you may be using a welding mask or a pair of welding goggles to protect your eyes from sparks and intense radiation, but if you want to keep your hands and arms safe from welding burns, you’ll need a serious pair of welding gloves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy