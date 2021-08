This Good Morning America anchor is about to serve as one of the last Jeopardy! guest hosts. Who is Robin Roberts?. Roberts on Monday is set to debut as the latest guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek. She'll get behind the lectern for one week after her Good Morning America co-host, George Stephanopoulos, most recently did the same. In an interview on the show's YouTube channel, Roberts reflected on what it meant to be on the show's iconic stage, saying, "My mother and father are cheering me on from their heavenly balcony." When asked what she hoped to bring to her week of episodes, Roberts became emotional as she explained she hoped to channel Trebek's spirit.