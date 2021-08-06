Cancel
Baby With COVID Airlifted 150 Miles Amid Houston Hospital Bed Shortage

By Blake Montgomery
A pediatric hospital bed shortage in Houston forced an infant having seizures to be airlifted more than 150 miles for emergency treatment. The 11-month-old was taken via helicopter from Houston to Temple, Texas due to a situation hospital staff said was brought about by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Patricia Darnauer, administrator for LBJ Hospital, told ABC 13, “She needed to be intubated immediately because she was having seizures. We looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups and none [had beds] available… We are back beyond our pre-pandemic volumes at LBJ.” The toddler received treatment at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. Dr. Christina Propst, a Houston pediatrician, said of Houston’s sick children, “If children are not masking in schools, it will be a major problem… It is typical that two weeks after school we see a great surge of strep and other sources of infection. We are bracing ourselves, not a question of when, it will be bad.”

Chicago, ILPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Newborn Baby Found Tucked in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley

A newborn baby was found tucked in a dresser drawer in a Chicago alley Tuesday morning, WLS-TV reports. A woman stumbled upon the baby while poking around the dresser, hoping to recycle its pulls. She then found the child wrapped in a rosary, its mouth full of vomit. She said she pressed her finger on his leg, after which he started to move. The child was later taken to a children’s hospital, where he remained in good condition. “I found him, that is [the] greatest thing,” the woman, who did not want her name published, told WMAQ. “Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad. So I'm just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there, and that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking. I was shaking so bad.”
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

American Travel Blogger in Coma After Bali Scooter Crash

A young American travel blogger suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in a coma following a scooter accident in Bali, and needs money to be airlifted to a hospital in the U.S., according to a GoFundMe page set up by family friends. Kaitlyn McCaffery, of Santa Clara, California, was found unconscious on the side of a road on the Indonesian resort island by two passersby on July 31. She was “alone, unconscious, broken, and bleeding,” says the GoFundMe appeal. “Without their help, she surely would have died.” She is now in a hospital in Denpasar, the provincial capital. But although McCaffery is receiving “all the care” Bali’s health-care system can provide, according to a video update posted Monday by Bob Stolebarger, a lawyer and family friend, said she “desperately needs a medical evacuation to a hospital in Northern California, where she can receive the level of care necessary.” However, Balinese authorities denied McCaffery’s mother’s request for an emergency visa due to COVID-19, Stolebarger said.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Church Holds Vaxx Clinic After Six Members Die of COVID in Just Two Weeks

After six members of his congregation died of the coronavirus, and over a dozen others were landed in hospital, the pastor of one Florida church decided to do something about it. “Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren’t just going to be praying,” said Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville during Sunday’s service. “We are going pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event.” The church held its vaccine clinic after an emotional service in which Davis told people that all six people who had died hadn’t had their shots. “We’ve had now six members of our church over the course of a couple weeks now that have passed away from COVID,” said the pastor. “It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart... I’m not asking you to be vaccinated because I don’t want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it.” According to CNN, the church held a previous vaccine event in which 800 people took shots.
Arkansas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Has 8 ICU Beds Left in the Entire State as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Arkansas has only eight ICU beds left across the state as COVID cases spike and a record number of hospitalizations are reported by the department of health. There have been nearly 1,400 hospitalizations in the state, with 515 patients in intensive care and half of those placed on ventilators. “Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted. “Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations.” Only 42.9 percent of eligible people in the state are fully vaccinated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national average is 58.7 percent.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Baltimore Urges Younger Residents to Get Vaxxed With Funny Memes

Baltimore has found an entertaining way to communicate to its millennial and Gen Z residents the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine: Memes advertising what cannot and will not cure the virus. The city’s latest vaccine campaign debunks a series of myths and cultural influences surrounding the virus, while advising what people should not do during the pandemic if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID.
Austin, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Austin School District Becomes Latest to Ignore Abbott and Bring in Mask Mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in Texas public schools is being roundly ignored. Late Monday, Austin Independent School District announced that it would follow Dallas schools in requiring masks to be worn on campus, and Houston’s school district has confirmed that it’s also looking into bringing in its own mask mandate. AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde announced the mandate at a Monday night board meeting, saying: “It is very difficult to make these decisions and yet not difficult when we think about what some of the consequences can be.” Last month, Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting cities and government entities from using vaccine requirements or mask mandates to protect people from yet another surge of the coronavirus in the state. The wave has gotten so bad that, on Monday, Abbott confirmed that Texas will ask health-care workers from other states to help deal with its crisis.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Big Florida, Texas School Districts Rebel, Order Masks in Schools

Large school districts in both Florida and Texas are defying their governors’ ban on mask mandates for students amid a surging number of COVID-19 cases. In Tallahassee, Leon County Schools has become the latest Florida district to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban by requiring all elementary and middle school students to wear masks for the start of the year, Tallahassee Democrat reports. “This mask not only protects the person wearing the mask, it protects the person beside them and in front of them and behind them,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. Dallas ISD announced Monday that it will also require both students and teachers to don face coverings, and Houston’s school district is reportedly considering doing the same.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tourists Stuck in Hellish Quarantine Hotel in Majorca ‘Begged for Water’

A British student nurse who went to the holiday island of Majorca to get over the loss of her partner found herself in a living hell after she tested positive for COVID-19 before her flight back, according to her interview with the BBC. Sophie Burdge, 22, was confined to the Hotel Palma Bellver after testing positive for the coronavirus prior to her flight back to England. She says hotel staff not only failed to check on her condition despite her negative test, but neglected to even give her water or allow the food she ordered to be delivered to her room. “I was crying my eyes out because I was so hungry, I was starving,” she told the BBC. She said another quarantining guest who did have water cut up a bed sheet and tied it to a bottle of water before lowering it down to her. Eventually other guests used the same system to get food delivered up to their rooms. “People are ordering food and putting the rope down and the delivery guy will just tie it on,” she told BBC.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

New Orleans Jazz Fest Canceled Amid Louisiana COVID Crisis

The Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans will not take place in 2021 because of the new surge in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. The festival was scheduled to take place between October 8 and 17. In a statement posted via the festival’s Twitter account, organizers said Jazz Fest would return in spring 2022, from April 29 to May 8. They urged people to follow public health guidelines, “so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.” Louisiana is currently battling its worst outbreak yet, shattering hospitalization records as the contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Fewer than 40 percent of Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated.

