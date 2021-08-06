Chelsea Green Comments On Twitter Users Trying To “Cancel” Her

In an interview with the Ring the Belle podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Nikki ASH said the following in regards to critics of her new character:. “When we approached this and when we came up with this, we put a lot of thought and love and a lot of time and energy into this. For me, I’m so happy to spread this message, and I’m so happy to show this character because it’s something I’m so proud of and satisfied with, and feel really fulfilled with. So for me, for the fans who are still warming up to it, that’s OK. That’s the joy of coming to a WWE event. That’s the joy of tuning into Monday Night RAW every week. You can resonate with the message, and it might be something you resonate with right away. Or it might just take a little time to warm up to. I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”