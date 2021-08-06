Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

August 7, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has released a video on dangerous of Fentanyl-laced drugs after a deputy was exposed and nearly died of an overdose. On July 3, 2021, Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station put on his uniform and badge for his patrol shift. He had no idea he was about to go through one of the worst days of his life after being exposed to Fentanyl.