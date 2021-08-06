Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

HOUSTON – Did you miss the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins? We’ve got you covered with video highlights and a complete photo gallery if so.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, which is headlined by Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) vs. Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) for the interim heavyweight title, the fighters appeared one last time in front of the fans and cameras.

Official weigh-ins took place Friday morning. Hours later, they got on the scale one last time to pose before getting face-to-face with their opponents a final time before getting locked in the octagon.

Check out the faceoffs for all 13 bouts in the video above, as well as images from ceremonial weigh-ins below.

UFC 265 takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Gallery

Photos: UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVe2z_0bKMBpdG00

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Espn#Toyota Center#Combat#Mma#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane stops Derrick Lewis (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston is headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Ciryl Gane. Lewis (25-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event with Gane (9-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over perennial division contender Curtis Blaydes.
UFCMMAmania.com

New UFC interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane happy with ‘masterclass’ win over Lewis at UFC 265

Coming off a technical — but not particularly spectacular — five-round decision win over Alexander Volkov in June 2020, there were some serious questions as to whether Ciryl Gane could hang with a one-punch killer like Derrick Lewis. At UFC 265, which took place last night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Gane put those questions to rest, out-maneuvering Derrick Lewis for two rounds before putting the hurt on him, finishing the fight via some relentless ground-and-pound 4:11 into round three (watch highlights).
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston was headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Lewis (25-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event with Gane (10-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ had scored a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes.
UFCBleacher Report

Ciryl Gane Beats Derrick Lewis Via TKO to Win Heavyweight Title at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane remained undefeated Saturday with a third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis to take the interim heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 265 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Gane's kickboxing, speed and movement turned out to be too much for Lewis as it was a fairly...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Attacks’ The Rock In Photo

The Rock is still regarded as of the most popular pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He has competed against the best of the best as far as the world of professional wrestling. This includes someone like Chris Jericho, who has had several matches against The Great One. Roman Reigns vs The Rock major spoilers were also leaked previously.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Overwhelms Derrick Lewis For TKO Win, Becomes Interim Champion – UFC 265 Results (Highlights)

An interim heavyweight title headliner between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is taking place now (Saturday, August 7, 2021) at UFC 265. Lewis slips as he attempts a head kick. Gane lands a right as Lewis gets up. Lewis is backed up early. Gane connects with a teep to the knee. He continues to attack Lewis to the leg. Lewis starts to walk forward but remains cautious. Gane gets out of the way as Lewis gets aggressive. Gane starts to establish a jab. He continues to attack the leg. Lewis partially lands his first punch to the thigh of Gane. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental groin kick on Gane. Lewis partially blocks a head kick. He looks to get aggressive but Gane gets out of the way. Gane lands a big right. He follows it with another to which Lewis complains of an eye poke but it was a clear punch. The round ends.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane ceremonial weigh-in live stream video

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) puts on the pageantry with a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 265: “Lewis vs. Gane.”. UFC 265 takes place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021), streaming via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). One day prior to the event, headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim Heavyweight title, the promotion is holding a fan-filled ceremonial weigh-in and you can watch live stream video here.
UFCmymmanews.com

Matchmaker Monday following UFC 265

UFC 265 may have no been a big pay per view in the eyes of many fans, but nonetheless the fight card provided a great night of fights. The main card featured rising contenders, two fan favorites that recorded breakthrough wins and a veteran who continues to deny father time. All of that was just the lead up to the main event, which provided an interim UFC heavyweight champion.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 33 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday for the event at UFC APEX. MMA Fighting will have official weigh-in highlights above when available. In the main event, middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland...
NBAVicksburg Post

Photo Gallery: Summer Slam Basketball Tournament

The Core Mississippi Magic AAU basketball program hosted the Summer Slam Tournament last weekend at the Jackson Street Gym. Approximately a dozen teams competed in three age divisions during the three-day tournament. In the 14U championship game, Jackson-based One Shot At Greatness beat the Core Mississippi Magic 42-29. Jaden Houseton...
Sportssounderatheart.com

Photo Gallery: OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville

For the first time this year, OL Reign won back-to-back matches. In their first match against Racing Louisville, the Reign won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Eugenie Le Sommer. The goals, which included an ankle-breaking set of cuts, were her first in the NWSL. Enjoy some photos from the home match.
UFCBloody Elbow

Live now! UFC 265 weigh-in video stream

UFC 265 will give us a new heavyweight champion, sorta. In an interim match-up that appears to be formed out of spite Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will do battle for the prize, with champion Francis Ngannou (who wants to fight Jon Jones) waiting in the wings. The co-main for...
SportsSwimInfo

Olympics in Photos: Gallery of Fifth Finals, Prelims Sessions

The Olympic Games bring many iconic moments captured in photos. Check out a gallery of the fifth finals session of the Tokyo Olympics as well as the preceding preliminary session. China and the USA stunned heavily favored Australia to win the 800 free relay on the women’s side, while Caeleb...

Comments / 0

Community Policy