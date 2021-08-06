UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

HOUSTON – Did you miss the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins? We’ve got you covered with video highlights and a complete photo gallery if so.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, which is headlined by Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) vs. Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) for the interim heavyweight title, the fighters appeared one last time in front of the fans and cameras.

Official weigh-ins took place Friday morning. Hours later, they got on the scale one last time to pose before getting face-to-face with their opponents a final time before getting locked in the octagon.

Check out the faceoffs for all 13 bouts in the video above, as well as images from ceremonial weigh-ins below.

UFC 265 takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Gallery

Photos: UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs

List