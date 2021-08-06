Cancel
WBI introducing telehealth mental health treatment program for ages 14 to 17 this fall

By Cap City Sponsor
capcity.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mental health treatment program will be launched by Wyoming Behavioral Institute (WBI) in September, delivered via telehealth statewide for adolescents ages 14 to 17 who are in need of intensive outpatient therapy following residential treatment or in effort to prevent hospitalization. Adolescent intensive mental health outpatient services are...

capcity.news

