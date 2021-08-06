WBI introducing telehealth mental health treatment program for ages 14 to 17 this fall

Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantining, and lockdowns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have been common restrictions as governments have attempted to limit the rapid virus transmission. In this study, we identified drivers of adverse mental and behavioral health during the COVID-19 pandemic and whether factors such as social isolation and various restrictions serve as additional stressors for different age groups. Univariate and multivariate regression analyses were conducted on a unique dataset based on a national probability-based survey dedicated to understanding the impact of COVID-19 in the U.S., which includes 19 questions on the individual impact of restrictions, bans, and closures. The analysis used a moderate distress scale built on five questions related to mental health for 3,646 respondents. The mental health of young adults (18−34 years old) was the most affected by restrictions, while that of older adults (>55 years old) was less affected. In addition, demographic and health characteristics associated with differences in mental health varied by age group. The findings in this analysis highlight the differential mental health needs of different age groups and point to the marked necessity for differentiated and targeted responses to the mental health effects of COVID-19 by age group.