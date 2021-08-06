Cancel
Venue Announces Strict Policy For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL tweeted the following regarding tonight’s WWE Smackdown:. “TONIGHT – @WWE #SmackDown is in the building! There will be a strict NO photo/video recording policy tonight. Failure to comply will result in ejection. Wearing a mask is highly encouraged.”. The account later deleted the tweet...

