Vince McMahon, the embattled CEO of World Wrestling Entertainer (WWE) will soon be the subject of a scripted biopic series. The project is a collaboration between the WWE organization and production company Blumhouse. The series will go by”The United States Of America Vs. Vince McMahon” and will be a script series. The subject matter of the series will be about allegations of rampant steroid abuse among wrestlers in the 1990s. The show will portray McMahon as an important figure in the fight against illegal steroid use within the wrestling industry. McMahon was the subject of scrutiny throughout the era and faced a federal trial due to the allegations.