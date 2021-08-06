Cancel
New Segment and Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Amalie Arena in Tampa. It was announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso will wrestle Dominik Mysterio. This comes after WWE announced The Mysterios vs. The Usos for WWE SummerSlam with the titles on the line.

