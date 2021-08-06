Alex Riley Talks Possible WWE Return and Why He Wouldn’t Join AEW

Whole Andrade El Idolo has only wrestled once in an AEW ring so far, the former NXT Champion seems to be building towards creating his own faction in the Jacksonville promotion. He already has Chavo Guerrero working by his side, and the pair have been trying to recruit Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo away from PAC for several weeks. But if Dave Meltzer's latest report on Wrestling Observer Radio is to be believed, the Mexican star might have significantly bigger plans in the works. According to him, El Idolo wants members of his former Los Ingobernables faction, his fiancee Charlotte Flair and his future father-in-law Ric Flair to join him.