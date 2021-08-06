Cancel
Alex Riley Talks Possible WWE Return and Why He Wouldn’t Join AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Riley made an appearance on UnSKripted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. Possible WWE return: “If I need to, or they want me there, I’m WWE, through and through. That’s where I need to go with that. I’ve said; I’ve said that before. I’m a Vince guy! I’m a Vince guy, and I stay loyal. So, if I ever return, if and when I ever return, I will stay loyal to the man that built me.”

