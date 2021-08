Former WWE referee Marty Elias has alleged that he was fired and blackballed from WWE due to Mark Carrano’s dislike of him. Elias, who was released from the company back in 2009, spoke with Wrestling Inc and said that Carrano disliked him over things he said in a meeting about extending his contract earlier that year. Carrano was fired from WWE in April over Mickie James having her belongings returned to her in a trash bag after her release, and a report soon after noted that Carrano was deeply unpopular with many talents in WWE. You can check out the highlights from Elias’ comments below: