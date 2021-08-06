Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland, CA

These are the mask policies at Southern California casinos as COVID-19 delta variant surges

By Fielding Buck
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California’s tribal casinos continue to evaluate their policies on mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases mount in the region. Most casinos suspended face covering requirements for vaccinated guests on or before June 15, the day the state opened up. But last week, Pechanga Resort Casino in the Temecula area and San Manuel Casino in Highland changed their guidance. San Manuel has further strengthened its rules and has temporarily reinstated mandatory masks.

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Highland, CA
Government
Highland, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Health
City
Anza, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Highland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#The Casinos#Covid 19#Pechanga Resort Casino#Casino Insider#Resort Spa#Tortoise Rock Casinos#Spotlight29 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in California

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
citizensjournal.us

California Restaurant That Never Closed And Never Masked Says Only Unvaccinated Diners Allowed

(Natural News) Basilico’s Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach, Calif., has a new requirement for diners: no vaccinated patrons allowed. The popular Southern California eatery has notoriously flouted all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions from the government since the very beginning, including indoor dining restrictions, mask mandates, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent proclamation that only jabbed people in the Golden State are allowed to take off their masks.
California Statecalifornia.com

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Southern California

Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamt of living in sunny SoCal at some point. Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego—there aren’t many people in the world who wouldn’t move to these iconic cities in a heartbeat. Most people believe that the cost of living in SoCal is high and that everything here comes at a price. It’s true that California is home to both the most and the least affluent cities in the country, but it doesn’t mean that relocating to the southern region has to remain a fantasy.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

COVID-19 Cases Surge in Nevada County as Delta Variant Takes Hold

Nevada County, CA- With 443 cases last week, Nevada County is experiencing the largest surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Cases have increased by 1200% since the week of July 1st. Similar dramatic increases are being seen across the state. The California Department of...
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

With coronavirus surging, why aren’t Inland Empire counties requiring masks?

To fight the coronavirus, Riverside and San Bernardino counties last spring required masks or face coverings in public two months before Gov. Gavin Newsom did. A year later, cases and hospitalizations are surging again. But neither the governor nor leaders of Inland counties appear inclined to re-impose mask orders, contrary...
Highland, CADaily Breeze

Casino Insider: San Manuel Casino opens new restaurant as part of expansion

Casino Insider is a weekly newsletter with all the best bets for food, entertainment and fun at Southern California’s casinos. It’s delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Subscribe now. This week, San Manuel Casino near Highland opened the Serrano Vista Cafe, part of the property’s $760 million expansion. Casino officials...
KCRA.com

Sacramento mulls COVID-19 vaccine requirements as delta variant surges

San Francisco and Los Angeles are exploring whether to follow the direction of New York City by requiring proof of vaccination before entering many public spaces. Such a move does not appear imminent in Sacramento, though Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he is also exploring the possibility. "The reason for doing...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Can End This Pandemic … In A Month’

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newson boldly predicted Friday that if there was a massive surge of unvaccinated Californians getting a shot of vaccine, the rapid rise of COVID delta variant cases and indoor mask mandates for business and public places could end within 30 days. Newsom was appearing in San Bernardino to celebrate the beginning of the 2021-22 school year — a return to the classroom for in-class instructions after more than a year of remote learning to stem the spread of COVID. “This is a proud moment,” he said. “To see these kids back in school, to see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy