These are the mask policies at Southern California casinos as COVID-19 delta variant surges

Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamt of living in sunny SoCal at some point. Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego—there aren’t many people in the world who wouldn’t move to these iconic cities in a heartbeat. Most people believe that the cost of living in SoCal is high and that everything here comes at a price. It’s true that California is home to both the most and the least affluent cities in the country, but it doesn’t mean that relocating to the southern region has to remain a fantasy.