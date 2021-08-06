Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Primetime Emmys Red Carpet Will Be Limited; Creative Arts Red Carpet Nixed Altogether

By Tom Tapp
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUM0a_0bKMAxnh00

The Television Academy said Friday that, “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media,” the number of production personnel and staff — specifically media — will be limited at September 19 Emmy Awards ceremony.

After a virtual ceremony last year, any live communal interaction is welcome, but producers are being careful given the rise of cases due to the Delta variant.

Consequently, there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals featuring approximately a dozen media outlets. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced.

This year’s telecast will take place from the Microsoft Theatre with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. Cedric the Entertainer will host the event, which airs live from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment.

Plans are still underway for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, but the Academy advised today there will not be a red carpet at any of the three shows across the weekend of September 10-11.

On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for Covid -19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance. Given the shows are located in Los Angeles, it’s a good bet that masks will be mandatory indoors, as well.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Emmy Awards#Primetime#Emmys Red Carpet#The Television Academy#Cbs#The Microsoft Theatre#Paramount#Hudlin Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Related
Posted by
Variety

TV Academy to Require Proof of Vaccination at This Year’s Emmys, as It Announces Category Plans for Creative Arts and Primetime Ceremonies

As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to rise across the country, including in Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has added a vaccination requirement to all attendees of this year’s Emmy ceremonies. The org joins most Hollywood events, including premieres, now requiring proof of vaccination before entry. The news comes as the org also confirmed that this year’s Creative Arts Emmys will be split into three ceremonies over the weekend of Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, starting with a Saturday evening event focused heavily on artisans categories like cinematography, costumes, hairstyling, production design, editing and sound mixing. Then, on Sunday...
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

2021 Emmy Awards: Limited Guests Allowed at the Red Carpet Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards is going to look different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to People magazine, the Television Academy, on Friday, announced in a press release that this year’s ceremony will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet when the event airs next month on September 19. Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Adorable Pic of Their Cute Little 6-Year Old Daughter Princess Charlotte.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Emmys Move To “Indoor/Outdoor” Venue Amid Rising Covid Concerns, Tickets For Nominees Limited

Just days after announcing a limited red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the event’s venue was being changed in consideration of rising Covid numbers in Los Angeles. The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.” The event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater. In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the...
Los Angeles, CATalking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: ‘Respect’ Premiere In Los Angeles

It was a star-studded affair on Sunday, August 8th as many celebrities hit up the black carpet at Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles for the movie premiere of Respect. Jennifer Hudson along with co-stars Hailey Kilgore, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Skye Dakota Turner, Audrea McDonald, Titus Burger and Marlon Wayans made there way to carpet to show support.
California Statetheplaylist.net

2021 Emmy Awards Ceremony Moving Outdoors To LA Live Event Deck

It turns out this year’s Emmys are not going to be the great return to traditional awards ceremonies everyone was hoping for. With the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus increasing among non-vaccinated individuals across most of the United States and Los Angeles County, the Television Academy has made some changes to the Primetime Emmy Awards and two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. Most importantly, they will now take place mostly outside on the events deck of the Microsoft Theater.
TV ShowsEssence

Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs' Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 20th at the age of 90. With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”
mdcthereporter.com

Emmy Awards Breaks Record Of Nominations For People Of Color

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19. And this year’s nominations, announced on July 13, have a lot more diversity. Performers of color composed 44 percent of the acting nominations—the biggest number ever besting the 36 percent set in 2018 and 2020. For the past five...
theridgefieldpress.com

Emmy Predictions: Variety Sketch Series - Can 'Black Lady Sketch' Slay the 'SNL' Goliath?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
flickdirect.com

Gloria Estefan Interview At The Netflix''s Vivo Red Carpet Premiere

As Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project debuts on Netflix, FlickDirect Correspondent Allison Rose asks Gloria Estefan to describe her character, Marta Sandoval in the upcoming film, Vivo. ABOUT VIVO. From Netflix and Sony Pictures AnimaFrom Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation — the studio that brought you Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the...
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Walk of Fame Star for Marla Gibbs to be Unveiled Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be unveiled tomorrow honoring five-time Emmy nominated actress Marla Gibbs, best known for portraying sassy maid Florence Johnston on "The Jeffersons." Legendary television producer Norman Lear, who developed "The Jeffersons" as a spinoff from "All in the...
MoviesTalking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: ‘Free Guy’ World Premiere

It’s not a good day, it’s a great day in New York where stars Ryan Reynolds, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Camille Kostek were joined by director Shawn Levy for a walk down the red carpet where they greeted enthusiastic fans at the world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy.” The screening occurred at the AMC Lincoln Center theater on the Upper West Side. The movie hits theaters on August 13th. Check out a few snaps inside…
tvinsider.com

Emmys 2021: 10 Episodes That Could Win These Nominees Gold

The Emmys are getting closer and since nominations have finally been unveiled for the 73rd annual ceremony, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the performances being recognized. Whether you’re into comedy or drama, this year’s lineup of stars delivered content that is more than worthy of your time....
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Jack Couffer Dies: Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer Behind ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ Was 96

Jack Couffer, the renowned cinematographer, writer, director, producer and naturalist who earned an Oscar nomination for his lensing of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, died at a skilled nursing facility on July 30. He was 96. His son Mike Couffer confirmed the news in a recent Facebook post, in which he referred to his father as “the most important person in my life.” Born on December 7, 1924 in Upland, California, Jack Couffer long looked to blend his interests in cinematography and natural history, also shooting films such as Secrets of Life, Edge of Fury, and The Savage Eye, along with 11 episodes of the...
Beauty & Fashioninterviewmagazine.com

The Black-ish Hairstylists on Pandemic Looks, Emmy Nominations, and Lil Nas X

Over its remarkable seven-season run, Black-ish has remained consistently boundary breaking sitcom—both through its trend-setting potential and knack for encapsulating the moment. This commitment to representing the audience’s reality did not waver over the last year-and-a-half: while the pandemic compelled us to forgo the salon and grow our hair out at home, the show’s characters were in the same boat. Season seven saw Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Dre (Anthony Anderson), and their family adopting a lengthier and more natural approach to their hair, skipping elaborate salon-made styles in favor of at-home hair care. This transformation is thanks to Nena Ross and Stacey Morris, Black-ish’s Hair Department Head and celebrity hairstylist/barber, respectively. As the pandemic set in, Ross and Morris were determined to bring a level of creative escapism to their work, while also nodding to the realities of the current moment. Below, the pair discuss pandemic styling, their Emmy nomination, and which hairstyles they’d love to see make a comeback.
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES

HBO Max has revealed these trailer and key art for SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The first three episodes of the nine-episode series debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 26, leading up to the final three episodes on September 2. A reunion special will launch on September 9. From Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.
Weight LossPosted by
Page Six

Sandra Lee shows off 25-pound weight loss on red carpet

Sandra Lee is showing off the results of her hard work. The celebrity chef revealed her weight loss — and slim figure — in a strapless chartreuse Matičevski gown while attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, Saturday. “I’m having the best summer of my life,” Lee,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy