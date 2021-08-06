Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Police Respond To Shooting In Northridge Apartment Complex

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGfyf_0bKMAu9W00

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A suspect is on the run after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident at a Northridge apartment complex Friday just after 3:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue on the east side of the apartment complex, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

Officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were sent to the scene to treat one patient, though they provided no other details about the victims condition.

LAPD officers established a perimeter and were searching for the shooter as of about 4:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 3

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Northridge, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cbsla#Lapd#Media Relations Division#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Inglewood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Double Shooting In Inglewood Injures 2 People

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A double shooting in Inglewood Tuesday injured two people. The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea and Centinela Avenues, according to Inglewood Police Department Lt. Geoffrey Meeks. When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital in unknown condition. The shooter fled the scene and no suspect description was provided. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Ex-LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez Charged With Manslaughter In Off-Duty Costco Shooting Which Killed Man, Injured Parents

CORONA (CBSLA) – A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged in connection with a 2019 shooting inside a Corona Costco which killed an intellectually disabled man and critically wounded his parents. An undated photo of 32-year-old Kenneth French, and his parents Russell and Paula French, who were shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona, Calif., on June 14, 2019. Kenneth died but his parents survived. (CBS2) The California Attorney General announced Monday that Salvador Sanchez has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun. He was taken into...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Fatal Car Crash Kills 2 People In Baldwin Hills, Injures 2 Others

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A deadly collision between two vehicles in Baldwin Park Tuesday night claimed the life of two victims and injured an additional two. The crash was reported at about 7:05 p.m. at 3761 S. La Brea Ave., between Obama Boulevard and Coliseum Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were taken to a hospital in fair condition. The names of the dead were not released pending notification of their next of kin. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Ventura, CAPosted by
CBS LA

2 Teen Girls Charged In Ventura School Arson Fire That Caused $1M In Damage

VENTURA (CBSLA) – Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with an arson fire that caused more than $1 million in damage at a Ventura school last month. July 22, 2021. (Ventura Police Department) Ventura police reported Monday that the two girls, who were not identified because of their age, were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Jail. The fire occurred at Mound Elementary School, located at 455 S. Hill Dr., in the early morning hours of July 22. Both girls are also suspected in a burglary and vandalism incident that took place at the school about a month prior to the fire, on June 25. The fire has forced Mound Elementary to find alternative classroom locations for the upcoming school year.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Found Shot To Death In Car In North Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 20s was discovered shot to death in a car in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hills late Monday night. Just before midnight, Los Angeles police discovered the victim slumped in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of the road in the 9600 block of Columbus Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. Detectives are investigating whether the victim may have been involved in an altercation with a pedestrian prior to the killing, police said. There was no immediate suspect information. It’s unclear if the killing was gang-related.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Killed In Leimert Park Hit-And-Run; Driver Surrenders

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who may have been attending to an injured cat in the roadway was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to authorities. Aug. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles police report that the collision occurred at about 3 a.m. at 39th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to police, the woman, who was about 60 years of age, had entered the roadway, possibly to see to an injured cat, when she was struck and killed. Her name was not released. It’s unclear if the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit. The cat’s body was also at the crash scene. Police told CBSLA that a driver later surrendered. The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact circumstances of the collision were unknown. Footage from the scene showed a car being towed away, but it was unclear if it was linked to the hit-and-run.
Norwalk, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Authorities Attempt To Identify Suspect In Deadly Norwalk Hit-And-Run

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help on Monday in identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run. The incident happened Sunday around 8 a.m. in Norwalk near the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Firestone Boulevard. The suspect pulled out of a parking lot in a white van and, without stopping to render aid, left the scene. Pictured is the suspect’s vehicle in a hit-and-run in Norwalk on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, that left one person dead. (Source: LASD) According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the suspect returned to the scene but failed to alert deputies that they were the driver. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ballesteros at 562-863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Armed Robbery Suspect Shot By Police In Long Beach After Pursuit, Crash

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a grocery store in Signal Hill was shot and critically wounded by officers in Long Beach late Sunday night. Aug. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. at Harbor Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. The incident began at 10:43 p.m. when Signal Hill police were called to an armed robbery at a grocery store in the city of Signal Hill. They arrived on scene as the suspect was speeding away in a vehicle. They tried to give chase, but the suspect escaped. However, about 10 minutes later, the same...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Wanted For Fighting With Officer, Shooting San Bernardino Police Patrol Vehicle

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to find a man who fought with a San Bernardino police officer and fired shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police say the officer had stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked a 2210 E. Highland Ave. on Friday and made contact with a man standing next to the car. (credit: San Bernardino Police Department) When the officer tried to detain the suspect for trespassing, the suspect resisted and fought back, according to San Bernardino police officials said. When the suspect broke free of the officer, police say he then armed himself with a gun and fired several shots at the officer. At least one shot hit the driver’s door of the patrol vehicle. The officer was not hit by gunfire. The suspect ran from the area, and he was not found during a search of the area. A description of the suspect was not released. Anyone with information about the altercation or the shooting can contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or via email at Flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at (909) 384-5613 or via email at king_ja@sbcity.org.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS LA

Newhall-Area CHP Officer Jeremiah Hart Dies Of COVID-19

NEWHALL (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officer Jeremiah Hart has died of COVID-19, the department said Tuesday. He was 44 years old. Hart died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, the CHP said. He was a 12-year veteran of the CHP most recently assigned to the Newhall-area office. Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley and Oakhurst areas. It is with great sadness I announce the #EOW of Officer Jeremiah Hart of the @CHP_Newhall Area. Officer Hart passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 12-year veteran who proudly served his community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/WFc9ApweOB — Amanda Ray (@CHPCommissioner) August 10, 2021 Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags at the Capitol would flown at half-staff in his honor. “The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California,” Newsom said in a statement. Hart is survived by his children Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel, parents, and six siblings.
Bell Gardens, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Found Dead In Bell Gardens; Probe Underway

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Bell Gardens. Police responded to a report of a structure fire just before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Live Oak Street. When they arrived, they discovered a woman in her sixties who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire and cause of the victim’s death are both being investigated. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Reseda Banking Executive Michelle Avan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 52-year-old man charged with murdering a prominent banking executive in her Reseda home last week made his first court appearance Monday. An undated photo of Michelle Avan. (LinkedIn) Anthony Duwayne Turner of Westchester pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys to one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 48-year-old Michelle Annette Avan. Investigators believe that on Aug. 3, Turner entered Avan’s home, located in the 19300 block of Covello Street, fatally beat her, and then departed the home on Aug. 4, the L.A. County District...
Burbank, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pursuit And Standoff In Valley Village Ends Without Suspect In Custody

VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) – A vehicle that nearly hit a an LAPD cruiser close to the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevards led police in a pursuit and eventually a standoff at a Valley Village used car dealership. The suspect pulled into Boktor Motors, located on the corner of Riverside Drive and Colfax Avenue, where he exited his vehicle, threw a traffic cone at officers. He then took off shirt and began doing pushups, before getting up and fidgeting with one of the cars on the lot. Eventually, the man disappeared into the back of the car dealership. After a time, police left without the suspect. LAPD told CBSLA that they determined there was no threat to the public and decided to clear the scene without the suspect in custody.
Lomita, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man In His 60s Arrested For Allegedly Shooting, Killing 18-Year-Old Male In Lomita

LOMITA (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man in his 60s for allegedly killing an 18-year-old male that lived in his apartment building in Lomita Sunday. Sheriff’s detectives are seeking a person suspected of shooting another man to death Sunday in Lomita. (CBSLA) The shooting in the 25400 block of Oak Street was reported at 4:16 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz. A 911 call directed officers to an apartment where the body of the 18-year-old was found. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Detectives learned that the two building residents got into an argument, Ortiz said, adding that the older man, whose identity is being withheld, was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.     (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

21-Year-Old Dylan Harmer, Of Glendora, Identified As Man Shot And Killed Wednesday By Azusa Police

GLENDORA (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Coroner’s Office released the name of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by Azusa police in nearby Glendora after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers. The suspect was identified as Dylan Harmer, of Glendora, according to the coroner’s office. Over the scene of where a man was shot and killed by Azusa police in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the shooting occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Glendora Avenue and Route 66. The 21-year-old later died at the hospital. “Detectives have learned that officers from...
La Habra, CAPosted by
CBS LA

La Habra Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Officer Wounded, Sparked By Road Rage

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A suspect is dead and an officer is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Friday night directly outside the La Habra Police Department that was initially sparked by an earlier road rage incident. Neighbors captured some of the aftermath of the gun battle. “We didn’t hear any yelling or anything before that. Just out of nowhere, watching a movie and ‘clack, clack, clack,’ and we’re like, ‘Fireworks,’ because nothing really happens here,” said Isabel Gonzales, who added that she then quickly realized it was gunfire she heard. “They got ready to disarm the guy laying on the...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle Saturday Morning In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Santa Monica. The fatal collision occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Ashland Avenue. Paramedics transported the female victim to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. The SMPD’s Traffic Division asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-458-8993 or the department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427. At approximately 2:30am this morning, #SantaMonica Police Department officers assigned to the Major Accident Response Team (MART) responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a solo vehicle and a pedestrian near Main and Ashland.  Press Release: https://t.co/VThFFSJjif pic.twitter.com/kJwZGWOM8Z — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) August 7, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Two Police Officers Injured In Canoga Park Crash

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park. The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and De Soto Avenue, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD Media Relations Division. It was not immediately disclosed how many vehicles were involved. Two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injures. Two other people were evaluated at the scene, but declined medical transport. The cause of the crash was under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

County Bans Homeless Encampments In Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to prohibit homeless encampments in high fire hazard zones in unincorporated areas of the county. Put forward by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger, the motion was approved along with dozens of other items not held for discussion by the board. “As climate change extends and exacerbates our local fire season, particular areas of the unincorporated county pose too much risk of harm or loss of life for residents, people experiencing homelessness, outreach teams and first responders to allow encampments to remain,” the motion stated. “As we enter what...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Shots Fired By LAPD Officers In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An officer-involved shooting occurred in North Hollywood Friday morning. Aug. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting took place at at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street. It’s unclear if anyone was struck. There was no immediate word of any injuries to officers. The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.

Comments / 3

Community Policy