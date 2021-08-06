Police Respond To Shooting In Northridge Apartment Complex

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A suspect is on the run after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident at a Northridge apartment complex Friday just after 3:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue on the east side of the apartment complex, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

Officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were sent to the scene to treat one patient, though they provided no other details about the victims condition.

LAPD officers established a perimeter and were searching for the shooter as of about 4:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)