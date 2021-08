The recent news items concerning the bishop of Manchester regarding a suit filed against him require me to make the following comments: A period of denial and lying is about to begin. Attempts to discredit the victim is also about to begin. Abusers are not limited to one victim, others will follow. Catholics are not mushrooms and resent being kept in the dark and fed only excrement. The recent 4-year struggle at my local parish to rid the church of an abusive priest took hard work on the part of two people and 4 years of effort.