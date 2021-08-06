Cancel
These are the mask policies at Southern California casinos as COVID-19 delta variant surges

By Fielding Buck
Daily Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California’s tribal casinos continue to evaluate their policies on mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases mount in the region. Most casinos suspended face covering requirements for vaccinated guests on or before June 15, the day the state opened up. But last week, Pechanga Resort Casino in the Temecula area and San Manuel Casino in Highland changed their guidance. San Manuel has further strengthened its rules and has temporarily reinstated mandatory masks.

