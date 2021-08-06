Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orange City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deltona, DeLand, Orange City, Lake Helen and DeBary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH