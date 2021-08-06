Flood Watch issued for Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Suwannee and Western Alachua. * Through Saturday morning. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida including southern Columbia, western Alachua, Gilchrist, and Suwannee counties. Heavy rainfall over saturated ground is forecast, which may lead to flooding.