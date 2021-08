Metro Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old Las Vegas man believed to be in severe emotional distress and in need of assistance. Rudy Hester was last seen about 9:30 a.m. today near the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 210 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue sweatpants.