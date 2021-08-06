Special Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northwestern South Dakota...and northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Butte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Butte and east central Crook Counties through 615 PM MDT At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bear Lodge Campground, or 15 miles north of Sundance, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH