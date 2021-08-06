Toddler not expected to survive after suspected assault by mom’s 19-year-old boyfriend

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after the 19-month-old girl placed in his car was discovered with life-threatening head injuries Wednesday, police said. Mickey E. Brown Jr. was booked into Spokane County Jail just before 2 p.m. Friday, where he faces a felony charge of assault of a child. The girl is being cared for at a local hospital, but she is not expected to survive, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.