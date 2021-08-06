Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘John and the Hole’ on VOD, a Grim Tale About a Boy And His Family and the Hole He Traps Them In

By John Serba
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow on VOD, John and the Hole is an austere thriller about a not-a-boy/not-yet-a-man who harbors a disturbingly offhanded propensity for physical and psychological torture. It’s the debut feature for Pascual Sisto, whose Haneke roots are showing here — but the name that’s most notable is screenwriter Nicolas Giacobone, a frequent Alejandro Inarritu collaborator who wrote Birdman and Biutiful. Now let’s see if a movie in which a kid traps his fam in a hole is any fun (hint: it’s not).

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
Person
Charlie Shotwell
Person
John
Person
Jennifer Ehle
Person
Taissa Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Fam#Traps#Vod#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Sequel Is #1 Movie on Netflix After Just 4 Days

The scary new sequel to Fear Street Part One: 1994 is here to shake up your streaming queue. The terrifying follow-up film, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, just premiered on Netflix a few days ago, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked above Major Grom: Plague Doctor, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Mother's Day, How I Became a Superhero and Kung Fu Panda.)
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
MoviesMovieWeb

A24's Lamb Trailer Turns Mother Nature on Its Head with a Twisted Tale of Hybrid Horror

A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming horror offering, Lamb. Set in rural Iceland, Lamb is about a farmer couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), grieving the loss of their child, making a shocking discovery. While the first minute-long trailer, which came out last month, barely revealed anything, this latest trailer is absolutely bonkers. Featuring a half-human, half-lamb creature walking on two legs while holding the hand of its "father", the trailer has creeped out many viewers. But with The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" playing in the background, the trailer only gives a glimpse of what's to come - disturbing, idiosyncratic body horror.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
MoviesColumbian

‘Escape Room’ star Russell is an actor to watch

Movie lovers don’t necessarily come to high-concept horrors like “Escape Room” or its sequel “Tournament of Champions” for the acting. Yet even with all the high-stakes flash of these thrilling, set-piece and spectacle-driven puzzles-within-puzzles, star Taylor Russell’s talent shines though as the traumatized but determined Zoey. The 26-year-old is still...
MoviesEW.com

Old or Snake Eyes: Which film took No. 1 at the weekend box office

Old, the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is the newest box office No. 1. It took the top slot over the weekend with three-day receipts totaling $16.5 million. While the film landed the No. 1 spot, it netted significantly smaller box office numbers than Black Widow, which earlier this month set a pandemic era record with an $87 million opening. The big difference, though, is Old was only available in theaters, while Black Widow benefitted from $60 million of its week 1 takings via Disney+ with premiere access. Old also wasn't part of a massive comic book franchise.
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Happy Death Day director teams up with Netflix for new ghost movie

Coming straight off the success of his comedy movie, Freaky, Christopher Landon will be teaming up with Netflix to bring us another quirky take on the horror genre. The Happy Death Day director announced via Twitter yesterday, confirming that his new production has started, as well as revealing the title of his and Netflix’s latest flick, We Have a Ghost.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Chucky: It's 'Kill or Be Killed' in Chilling New Trailer

Chucky is about to kill again. In a full-length trailer for the Child's Play continuation, we are introduced to the characters who will be stalked by the iconic killer doll. We meet Jake, the kid who purchases the doll at a neighborhood yard sale, to which we can only say the following:
TV SeriesNME

‘Kandisha’ review: a French teen’s demonic revenge gone wrong

The core group of teens in Kandisha could have been focus-grouped for a totally rad cartoon series and toy line back in the ‘90s, being a multicultural, bad-ass, all-girl graffiti gang from the mean streets of Paris. Bet they love pizza and martial arts too. But actually, the relationship between the trio – and the zippy, edgy dialogue they share with their extended group – is far more realistic than you’d find in your average US horror movie set-up, where typically two passion-struck lovers, a bookish girl, a nerd and a stoner will happily set off on a road trip together for… some reason.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – John and the Hole (2021)

Directed by Pascual Sisto. Starring Charlie Shotwell, Taissa Farmiga, Jennifer Ehle, Michael C. Hall, Lucien Spelman, Ben O’Brien, Georgia Lyman, Samantha LeBretton, and Tamara Hickey. SYNOPSIS:. A coming-of-age psychological thriller that plays out the unsettling reality of a kid who holds his family captive in a hole in the ground.
MoviesVice

The new horror movie Demonic will haunt you in your sleep

The nice thing about this summer is that, alongside the unusually hot weather (thank you fossil fuel industry!), we’re also getting a wave of new horror movies in the comparatively cooler cinemas. Some of them are holdovers from last summer, when all theatres were shuttered, and others are brand new. Like Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the twisted horror movie for which a trailer just dropped.
MoviesThe Tab

Blood Red Sky is the chaotic Netflix film about a hijacked plane and… vampires

There’s a new film on Netflix that’s sky rocketed its way to the second most watched thing in the top 10, and it comes in the form of German action-horror film Blood Red Sky. If you’ve ever watched the likes of Snakes on a Place or Liam Neeson in Non Stop and thought “you know what would make this film even better? Vampires!” then Blood Red Sky is the film for you! Because in the middle of a group of terrorists hijacking a plane, it’s revealed that one of the passengers on board with her son is actually a vampire. No, that’s not a joke. That is the actual premise of the film.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Review: Noomi Rapace Adopts a Uniquely Strange Baby in Striking Motherhood Horror

Splicing the dark heart of a folk-horror movie into the fluffy body of a rural Icelandic relationship drama yields unexpectedly fertile and darkly comic effects in Valdimir Jóhannsson’s creepy-funny-weird-sad “Lamb,” a film that proves just how far disbelief can be suspended if you’re in the hands of a director — and a cast, and an SFX/puppetry department — who really commit to the bit. Abetted by a performance of unwaveringly invested, freckled seriousness from Noomi Rapace (whose Icelandic certainly sounds convincing to a non-Nordic ear), . Way out here on this isolated hillside, something is spooking the horses. In a majestic...
Tenniseasyreadernews.com

“John and the Hole” -Both deep and shallow [MOVIE REVIEW]

“John and the Hole,” written by Nicolás Giacobone and directed by Pascual Sisto, is an ambitious film that sends a rocket into space only to see it land flatly when a trivial side story derails its impact. Reminded of a statement made in a fury of teenage angst when our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy