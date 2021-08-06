Stream It Or Skip It: ‘John and the Hole’ on VOD, a Grim Tale About a Boy And His Family and the Hole He Traps Them In
Now on VOD, John and the Hole is an austere thriller about a not-a-boy/not-yet-a-man who harbors a disturbingly offhanded propensity for physical and psychological torture. It’s the debut feature for Pascual Sisto, whose Haneke roots are showing here — but the name that’s most notable is screenwriter Nicolas Giacobone, a frequent Alejandro Inarritu collaborator who wrote Birdman and Biutiful. Now let’s see if a movie in which a kid traps his fam in a hole is any fun (hint: it’s not).decider.com
