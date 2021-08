When a car company owns more than one brand, there are massive benefits. Costs, patents, technology, and general know-how get shared across all the brands, making for better products from each manufacturer. There really aren't many downsides, but those that exist do suck. When there's a recall for a specific component, it can affect numerous brands and models. BMW is experiencing this at the moment, with over 21,000 vehicles across several brands being recalled due to faulty passenger seatbelt retractors that could hinder the installation of a child car seat. This reminds us of a 22,000-vehicle recall that Cadillac experienced a few years back, but in that case, only one model was affected.