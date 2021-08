A completely ugly, no good, terribly bad first half for the Crew was somehow on the brink of being improbably erased, until it wasn’t. Mistakes compounded and a total lack of confidence defensively was obvious in a first half that saw the Crew give up three goals to D.C. United, mostly from self-inflicted wounds. Then, the Crew found belief for a brief moment, before it was taken away in an eventual 4-2 loss at Lower.com Field, the first at the new stadium.