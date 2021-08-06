Cancel
Kevin Durant to Sign 4-Year, $198M Extension to Remain With Brooklyn Nets

By Julius Long
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurant to sign 4-year extension to remain in Brooklyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has agreed to sign a four-year, $198 million extension with the organization, per Durant's own media outlet Boardroom. Durant joined the Nets in 2019 after spending three seasons with the...

