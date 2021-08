MARQUETTE, MI -- A 61-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Sunday morning. According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of Furnace Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim had been stabbed and the alleged suspect had fled the scene. Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Curtis Contois and began a search for him.