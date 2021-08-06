Petition aims to rename 300-acre Bluebird property after environmental activist Ann Croissant
Preservationists and scientists have begun a campaign to rename a plot of land along the northeast edge of Glendora abutting the Angeles National Forest. The Bluebird Ranch Mountain Preserve within the San Gabriel Mountains, should be renamed the “Drs. Ann and Jerry Croissant Preserve,” proponents say. The pair are responsible for purchasing and protecting the land from development.www.pasadenastarnews.com
