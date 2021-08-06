Cancel
Centralia, WA

Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Hiring Fair’ Sept. 14

By The Chronicle Staff
Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is soliciting employers for a Sept. 14 job fair and hiring event that will be hosted at Dick’s Brewing Company. The event will look to increase employment for job-seeking workers in Lewis County, assist families with recovery from the coronavirus recession by matching workers with good-paying jobs and to address the widespread workforce shortage that’s having an impact locally.

