Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Hiring Fair’ Sept. 14
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is soliciting employers for a Sept. 14 job fair and hiring event that will be hosted at Dick’s Brewing Company. The event will look to increase employment for job-seeking workers in Lewis County, assist families with recovery from the coronavirus recession by matching workers with good-paying jobs and to address the widespread workforce shortage that’s having an impact locally.www.chronline.com
