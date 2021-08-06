‘The Orville’ Season 3 May Be On Its Way

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session on Friday, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.