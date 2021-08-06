Cancel
'The Orville' Season 3 May Be On Its Way

By Ariel Fisher
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news, fellow Orvillians! Not sure if that’s what fans of The Orville are actually called, but, let’s roll with it. According to Hulu’s head of scripted originals, Jordan Helman, the best Star Trek series that isn’t technically Star Trek could be coming back for its third season sooner rather than later.

