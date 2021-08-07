Cancel
PATRIOTS JOURNAL: Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin puts on a show

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — There’s a kicker competition unfolding in New England and the leader in the clubhouse might surprise you. On Friday night, in the Patriots annual in-stadium practice for season-ticket holders and residents of Foxboro, rookie Quinn Nordin was the only kicker on the field with veteran Nick Folk out with an undisclosed injury. As this uncompetitive, walkthrough practice unfolded, Nordin, an undrafted free agent who was signed in May, took the opportunity and ran with it. By the time the session was over, was the clear star of Day 9 of training camp.

