College Station, TX

A&M DL Jackson indefinitely suspended after Thursday arrest

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Aggies are without a projected starter on the defensive line, McKinnley Jackson as they open up fall camp Friday afternoon. Jackson was arrested and charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession according to the Brazos County Jail Records. Jackson played in all 10 games last year making 1 start and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Per Texas A&M Athletics policy, the sophomore defensive lineman is suspended indefinitely from the team.

