Jacksonville, FL

The University of Florida requires students, staff to wear masks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has announced a mask requirement for all students and staff while indoors.

The school made the decision based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mask requirement includes student-athletes, coaches and those who are vaccinated.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.ufl.edu/university-updates/august-6-campus-brief-.html.

