Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Releases 2021-22 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M men’s tennis released one of the most challenging schedules in the country Wednesday, announced by head coach Steve Denton. “We are very excited about the upcoming schedule,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We kickoff with UCLA one of top teams in the country along with Arizona who was a Sweet Sixteen team last year who will play Texas Tech. We host Texas a final four team from last year and Ohio State who is typically a top-5 program. To top that off, our SEC schedule is once again loaded with top-10 teams. I can see as many as six in the top-10 if not more.”