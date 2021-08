While hosting this week’s listening event for the long-awaited Donda album, Kanye West managed to find some time to make a quick phone call. The multi-hyphenate was seen shouting into the device as the project played in front of hundreds of fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The image sparked a series of questions among fans; chief among them: Who was Ye speaking to? And what could’ve possibly been so important that Ye would pick up the phone in the middle of the livestream?