Project Back to School Roundup 2021

wichitafallstx.gov
 4 days ago

FREE school supply and backpack giveaway for WFISD and CVISD students in Head Start - 12th grade who qualify for the lunch program. Families are limited to 2 members to pick up supplies and must bring proof of eligibility with them. Any government assistance will provide proof. Children do not need to attend. Face masks are recommended for a safe event. A student registration card must be completed for each children receiving supplies. You can print it here. (https://assets.website-files.com/.../5e023630cdae92116b99...) Children do not need to attend. Face masks are recommended for a safe event. No community booths or health services will be provided this year. Tell your friends and share our Roundup poster (https://assets.website-files.com/.../60c12388b149e62f275c...) See more details at www.projectbacktoschool.org.

