Yesterday, news broke that Scarlett Johansson, star of Marvel’s Black Widow, was suing Disney for breach of contract. The lawsuit alleges that by releasing the film on Disney+ simultaneously with the theatrical release, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.” Johansson reportedly took a partial back-end deal, in which her salary for the film was derived from the box office sales which, the lawsuit alleges, were undercut by the Disney+ sales. Disney later released a statement calling the lawsuit “sad and distressing.”