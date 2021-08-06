Cancel
Shamokin, PA

Silo in Shamokin Township catches fire

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRcG9_0bKM5V8N00

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — The dryness of silage caused a silo at Reitz Dairy Farm to ignite on Wednesday evening, according to Stonington Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kerry Yordy.

The fire, which sparked at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 133 Reitz Road, was caused by two different drynesses of grass in the 90-foot silo, said Yordy.

A silage fire, according to National Ag Safety Database, “occurs when a crop’s moisture level stays between 20 and 40 percent. The temperature inside the silo rises too quickly for sufficient heat dissipation. When the temperature continues to climb, the silage will ignite with the presence of oxygen. A fire may be sustained by an undetected air pocket and camouflaged for weeks by surrounding layers of silage.”

“It doesn’t happen often. It’s just one of those things that happen,” said Yordy. “It was burning pretty good. There was a lot of heat and flames.”

A silo fire specialist was contacted as a consultant on how to extinguish the fire. Crews went above the silage and opened the silo doors to attack from the top as well as spraying water from below through a hole in the concrete floor, said Yordy.

The fire was brought under control in under four hours, he said.

It’s not considered suspicious and no people or farm animals were injured, he said.

The silo itself doesn’t appear to have been damaged due to its design of being able to handle extreme heat, said Yordy.

The farm is owned by Lloyd Reitz Sr. and his son, Andrew.

In addition to Stonington, the following fire companies also responded to the scene: Shamokin, Trevorton, East Cameron Township, Elysburg, Overlook, Upper and Lower Augusta Townships, Sunbury, and Point Township.

