Sadly, this week had its share of deaths within the world of professional wrestling, each hitting the industry in its own way. Bert Prentice, a relatively small-scale, but longtime promoter within the Memphis area, particularly after the territory’s heyday, passed away. Jody Hamilton, known for decades as the Assassin, died at the age of 82. Besides his more than 30 years as an in-ring performer, Hamilton spent several years afterwards as a trainer for some stars that would go on to become national names. Unfortunately, the day after Hamilton’s death, it was announced that the legendary “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away as well.