Orland Park, IL

‘We’ve made kids the bogeyman’: Orland Park mayor pushes back against mask mandate in schools

By Gaynor Hall
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park’s mayor is accusing Governor Pritzker of abuse of power after he recently implemented a mask mandate for Illinois students. On Friday afternoon, the Orland Park board voted unanimously to ask Illinois’ General Assembly to convene to address COVID-19. Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker issued a new mandate requiring everyone inside schools to mask up, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

