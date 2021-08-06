‘We’ve made kids the bogeyman’: Orland Park mayor pushes back against mask mandate in schools
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park’s mayor is accusing Governor Pritzker of abuse of power after he recently implemented a mask mandate for Illinois students. On Friday afternoon, the Orland Park board voted unanimously to ask Illinois’ General Assembly to convene to address COVID-19. Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker issued a new mandate requiring everyone inside schools to mask up, whether they’re vaccinated or not.wgntv.com
Comments / 1