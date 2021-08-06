Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Bosque Del Apache Refuge, or 20 miles southwest of Socorro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bosque Del Apache Refuge. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 110 and 135. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH