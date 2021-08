The UK government has said “all the evidence” points to Iran being responsible for a drone attack on a ship in the Middle East which left a British citizen dead.The Foreign Office has said that it believes the strike on the oil tanker off the coast of Oman was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran”.The UK’s minister for digital infrastructure Matt Warman said on Monday that “all the evidence that we see points to the fact that it was Iranian action”.Iran’s ambassador to the UK was also summoned to the Foreign Office, where Middle East minister...