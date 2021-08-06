City Council Work Session - August 10th, 2021

The Arcadia City Council is seeking public input on the redistricting of City Council districts. Every 10 years the United States issues a census to count the population. Upon the completion of the United States Census, the City Council District Map is realigned to reflect Arcadia’s current population. The Arcadia City Council will hold a series of public hearings to best understand Arcadia’s communities of interest. At the public hearings, Arcadia residents are also given the opportunity to help shape the future of City Council Districts. With public input and professional demographers, the City Council will evaluate City maps drawn and submitted. On August 17, 2021, the Arcadia City Council will hold its first public hearing to provide an overview of the redistricting process and legal requirements. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the redistricting process and understand their impact on helping shape the City’s new districts. Public meetings will be conducted throughout the year and the public is welcomed to comment on issues discussed during meetings. For more information regarding the City’s redistricting process, please visit the City’s website at ArcadiaCA.gov/redistricting.