Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Council Work Session - August 10th, 2021

gillettewy.gov
 10 days ago

The City Council will be meeting on August 10th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for their regular Work Session. The meeting will be held at City Hall (201 E. 5th St.) in the 2nd Floor Community Room. The room is located above the Police Department. The purpose of this Work Session...

www.gillettewy.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#The Police Department#Gpa Cable Channel 192#The Work Session#Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Elsberry, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Cerutti resigns as Elsberry City Collector

Elsberry, Mo. - The City of Elsberry is saying goodbye to a familiar face. City Collector Brooklyn Cerutti turned in her resignation, which was accepted by the Board of Aldermen at a recent July meeting, effective Sept. 1. Cerruti said due to the increased stress of the job, it was...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Legislation To Provide Residents With Better Access To Jobs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City Council voted to send Mayor Brandon Scott legislation that will give city residents more access to jobs in Baltimore. “Our local hiring bill looks out for our residents who are all too often locked out of the workforce, especially those who have experienced incarceration,” City Council President Nick J. Mosby said. “We need legislation, like this bill, to effectively drive down crime. It is only when our residents find real opportunities that they’ll find their fair shot at the American Dream.” The bill requires companies to submit employment plans that show a commitment to hire, train and retain residents. “People in Baltimore are looking for the opportunities a good job can provide — like a steady paycheck, stable housing and the ability to provide for their families,” Chairman Stokes said. “This bill will help them get there.” The legislation was backed by all 15 members.
Rancho Cordova, CASacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova City Council Meets August 16

The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is the City of Rancho Cordova’s approval of the Annexation Boundary Map for the Falconer Commercial Building project and Annexation to the City of Rancho Cordova Community Facilities District. The agenda can be found here: https://ranchocordovaca.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=2044&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0.
Public Healthrichlandcountysc.gov

County Council Issues Emergency Mask Ordinance for Schools, Day Cares

In response to rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant in the community, Richland County Council has adopted an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in school buildings and day cares to slow the spread of the disease. As outlined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and...
West Sacramento, CASacramento Observer

West Sacramento City Council Meets August 18

The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 18 at 7 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is a Proclamation Honoring West Sacramento Little League Umpire Joe Ramirez and Consideration of Approval of the Naming of Lennie and Kitty Triboli Park. The agenda can be found here: https://blob.cityofwestsacramento.org/civica/filebank/blobdload.asp?BlobID=18506.
Edgewater, COedgewaterecho.com

Edgewater City Council Agenda: August 17, 2021

The Edgewater City Council will meet for a Business Meeting and Work Session on Tuesday, August 17 starting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually and in-person (limited amount of attendees per health orders). See details below for joining the meeting. tel:+15713173112, 593941517#. Access Code: 593-941-517.
Cumberland, MDcumberland.md.us

CORRECTION : Cumberland City Council to meet on Tuesday, August 17th

The Mayor and City Council of Cumberland will hold a Work Session beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the second floor conference room of City Hall. Following that meeting and beginning at 6:15 p.m., the Mayor and Council will hold their Regular Public Meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Webster City, IAkqradio.com

Webster City city council to meet Monday,August 16.

The next Webster City city council meeting will be this Monday evening,August 16 at 6:00 in the city council chambers with limited seating. Monday’s agenda will include the second and waiving the third reading on an ordinance for zoning as it relates to uses permitted in the M-1 (Light Industrial) district followed by passing and adopting the ordinance. The council will consider a resolution to enter into a lease agreement with Michael Henely of Webster City for the use of city owned property. A request from the water plant superintendent to make repairs to the Contraflow Carrier at the water plant through WesTech Engineering, Incorporated in the amount of $22,477 will be considered by council members. The council will appoint Ashley Allers to the Hotel/Motel Tax Board for the unexpired term ending May 31,2023.
Goleta, CAcityofgoleta.org

Join us for the August 17 Virtual Goleta City Council Meeting

We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 17, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.). The City is returning to virtual-only City Council meetings due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the County. We hope to return to our hybrid model soon. Many important items are being discussed at the City Council meeting, and we encourage you to watch live and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below.
Arcadia, CAarcadiasbest.com

Arcadia Announces August 17 Public Hearing On City Council Redistricting

The Arcadia City Council is seeking public input on the redistricting of City Council districts. Every 10 years the United States issues a census to count the population. Upon the completion of the United States Census, the City Council District Map is realigned to reflect Arcadia’s current population. The Arcadia City Council will hold a series of public hearings to best understand Arcadia’s communities of interest. At the public hearings, Arcadia residents are also given the opportunity to help shape the future of City Council Districts. With public input and professional demographers, the City Council will evaluate City maps drawn and submitted. On August 17, 2021, the Arcadia City Council will hold its first public hearing to provide an overview of the redistricting process and legal requirements. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the redistricting process and understand their impact on helping shape the City’s new districts. Public meetings will be conducted throughout the year and the public is welcomed to comment on issues discussed during meetings. For more information regarding the City’s redistricting process, please visit the City’s website at ArcadiaCA.gov/redistricting.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council confirms appointment of new Public Works Director

The Natchitoches City Council confirmed the appointment of Donald Forest Sr. at its Monday night meeting, Aug. 9, as the Public Works Director for the City. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said a lot of good candidates applied for the job. Through the process, Williams said it was clear to him that Forest would be the best person for the position.
malibucity.org

Several Items from August 9 City Council Meeting Rescheduled

During the August 9, 2021 Council meeting, the Malibu City Council discussed Item 4C (Sea View Hotel project), directed staff to prepare some changes, and continued the item to an adjourned regular meeting on Thursday, August 19 at 6:00 PM. The Council also continued Items 4A and 4B to August 19. The agenda, staff report, and viewing and commenting instructions for each meeting will be posted in advance at MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting.
Educationmiddletowncityschools.com

Joint Middletown City Council School Board Session Advances Potential Community Center Project

Middletown City School District (MCSD) Board of Education and the Middletown City Council held a joint meeting Monday to discuss a possible partnership using funds provided under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act between Butler County, OH, Middletown City School District, and the City of Middletown to build a youth-oriented Community Center in the Route #4/Oakland Neighborhood.
Lytton, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

Lytton City Council searches for new Public Works Superintendent

After RAGBRAI passed through the newly ordained Homemade Pie Capital of Iowa on July 26, life has returned to a state of normalcy in Lytton. The Lytton City Council got back to business in its latest meeting, held on August 2 at City Hall, searching for a new Public Works Superintendent to replace the departed Cody Picard. Picard resigned from his position on July 16.
Athens, OHthepostathens.com

City Council: Reinstatement of mask mandate discussed, approval of remote work space

Athens City Council met Monday evening in committees and special session to discuss the potential reinstatement of a mask mandate in Athens, among other ordinances. On Aug. 9, Athens reached “substantial transmission” levels, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. This qualifies the city for the recent CDC recommendations that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks when in indoor public settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy