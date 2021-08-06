COVID Vaccinations available at Oschner CHRISTUS Health Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. All employees will be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 30 unless they have a religious or medical exemption, officials announced Tuesday. Unvaccinated Highmark Health employees will be required to wear masks at all times when working in the organization’s facilities, and vaccinated employees will be encouraged to mask up. Starting Aug. 16, unvaccinated AHN employees will be required to also wear a face shield on top of required masks while working in a hospital or clinical setting. “We fully intend to reach 100% of our eligible employees having received the J&J single dose vaccine, or at least the first of the Pfizer and Moderna two doses by September 30,” said Brian Parke, AHN’s Chief Quality and Learning Officer. “We will be closely monitoring our employee’s response to the new requirements we are implementing as further incentives to get vaccinated, and additional measures are being contemplated if necessary.” Additional measures could include testing unvaccinated employees weekly.