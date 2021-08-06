Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

COVID Vaccinations available at Oschner CHRISTUS Health Clinic

By Erik Tee
If you have been following the news over the past few weeks. You are surely aware that the stats are rising for COVID cases in Louisiana. With the Delta Variant, there are no cures and many are wondering how a person who has been vaccinated can get it like the unvaccinated. Well, the vaccination is not going to prevent you from getting the virus, but it can help limit time in the Hospital if any at all. It can also aid in preventing your death.

Lake Charles, LA
