DAVIS (CBS13) – As COVID-19 cases increase, local researchers are digging into the impact of a vaccine booster shot. UC Davis Health doctors are putting a third shot to the test. Some of the first to roll up their sleeves are now ready to do it again as UC Davis Health researches the impact of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “It is a wiley beast that is not going to go away by just wishing it. We did not get herd immunity despite our best efforts,” said Dr. Timothy Albertson, UC Davis Health Internal Medicine distinguished professor and Chair. Dr. Albertson,...