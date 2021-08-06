Lakers Overvalue Experience in Their Attempt to Climb Through Their Rapidly Closing Title Window
The Los Angeles Lakers opted for a radical reshuffling this offseason. They added an aging superstar in Russell Westbrook and an aged-out superstar in Carmelo Anthony. LA heads into next season with a vastly different roster than the team that finished 42–30 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. After such a forgettable title defense, one can understand why general manager Rob Pelinka went the extreme home team makeover route.www.sportscasting.com
