Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk to resume utility service cutoffs

By Jimmy LaRoue
Suffolk News-Herald
 4 days ago

The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will resume cutting off service Sept. 1 for those who are delinquent in payment of their water and wastewater bills. The Hampton Roads Utility Billing Service (HRUBS) Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program began last August and has provided financial assistance to qualifying city of Suffolk customers who have had trouble paying due to employment impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

suffolknewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Industry
Suffolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Hampton Roads#Utility Bill#Hrubs#Covid#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy