Suffolk to resume utility service cutoffs
The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will resume cutting off service Sept. 1 for those who are delinquent in payment of their water and wastewater bills. The Hampton Roads Utility Billing Service (HRUBS) Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program began last August and has provided financial assistance to qualifying city of Suffolk customers who have had trouble paying due to employment impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.suffolknewsherald.com
