Omaha, NE

Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death

By Taleisha Newbill
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the woman in the Council Bluffs’ suspicious death earlier this week and the suspect. Ralph Bullard, 46, has an arrest warrant from Council Bluffs and Omaha Police for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft unlawful taking stolen auto. Bullard is already in custody at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas on other charges.

www.wowt.com

