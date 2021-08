Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweights have a 6-foot-5, 247-pound problem on their hands that no one has been able to address. Ciryl Gane kept his perfect professional record intact and laid claim to the interim heavyweight championship, as he brought down Derrick Lewis with punches in the third round of their UFC 265 main event on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Lewis bowed out 4:11 into Round 3, suffering his first setback in more than two years.