UFC 265: Ciryl Gane says it’s ‘not a problem’ to fight for the interim heavyweight title (Video)

Ciryl Gane is enjoying the moment ahead of UFC 265. Ciryl Gane had just defeated Alexander Volkov in June to put him one step closer to a heavyweight title shot. Little did he know that a title shot would come his way almost immediately. As June turned to July, the UFC was at a standstill with its heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. Ngannou had just defeated Stipe Miocic in March to become the new kingpin and a mega-fight with Jon Jones or a trilogy with Miocic seemed inevitable until it was not.